Southern California's MelroseINC Wins Avid Top Video Reseller Award in Americas

MelroseINC is once again the nation's Top Video Reseller for Avid Technology. A Southern California-based, certified woman-owned technology sales, service, and solutions provider, MelroseINC is known for its white glove service as well as technology expertise.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avid Technology, a leader in film, television, and music production technology, named MelroseINC its Top Video Reseller for 2021. Nearing its 20th year, MelroseINC is trusted by the world's top technology providers and end users for their knowledge and white-glove service.

Melrose has won the award multiple times.

"We appreciate again receiving this recognition from Avid, which our team members earned through their steadfast efforts," said Sandy Nasseri, MelroseINC's Founder, CEO and President. "Our values, which include integrity, genuine care and true partnership, are the foundation for our growth and success and are reflected in this award as Avid Top Video Reseller in Americas."

Nasseri added that Avid's focus on innovation and quality makes it the ideal technology provider. It's a sentiment echoed by Avid's Chief Revenue Officer, Tom Cordiner. "More than 30 years ago, Avid broke new ground by reimagining content creation. Today with enhanced collaboration, advanced automation, end-to-end integration and workflow orchestration, Avid and highly valued partners like MelroseINC help aspiring artists, creative professionals, production teams and media enterprises to thrive in the digital era. This award recognizes MelroseINC's outstanding performance for our discerning clients across media and entertainment."

The award, one of three given to resellers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe, was presented by Avid Technology to Ms. Nasseri and MelroseINC at their Hollywood, California location.

About:

MelroseINC is a Southern California-based, certified woman-owned technology sales, service, and solutions provider. Established in 2003 as MelroseMAC, MelroseINC now has multiple divisions. MelroseTEC offers customized, large-scale solutions for creating infrastructures through system design and integration services. MelroseSRC is a nationwide procurement and sourcing division. MelrosePMC provides innovative cloud technology solutions for business, government, and media entertainment clients. MelroseMAC offers hands-on technology service and purchasing in-store and online.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid's award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today's most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

