The construction market in South Korea, Segmentation by end-user (residential, non-residential, and civil works) and type (private and public) - Technavio

by PRNewswire
July 18, 2022 11:00 AM | 14 min read

NEW YORK , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Market in South Korea is expected to grow by USD 38.84 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of over 4.15% during the forecast period. The growing demand for modular houses is notably driving the construction market growth in South Korea.

The construction market in South Korea report also offers information on several market vendors, including Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. among others. 

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Construction Market in South Korea Analysis Report by End-user (Residential, Non-residential, and Civil works) and Type (Private and Public), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".Request Sample Report

Major Five Construction in South Korea Companies:

  • Daewoo E and C-The company offer construction services for roads and buildings.
  • GS E and C Corp- The company offers construction for roads, railways, water reservoirs, ports, industrial parks, and underground structures.
  • Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.- The company offers construction for commercial, residential, and plant.
  • Hyundai Motor Group-The company offers smart digital technology for the development of smart home services and construction site management technology using IoT technology.
  • LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd-The company offers building construction is the latest technology that requires a thorough understanding of structural engineering, and environmental science related to noise.
Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies, 
Key Construction Market Trend & Challenges in South Korea

The increase in public infrastructure spending by the government to spur economic growth despite low-interest rates and extraordinary fiscal stimulus is a crucial element fueling the growth of the construction business in South Korea.

However, concerns like labor scarcity in the construction sector could limit market expansion. Despite the rising demand for construction services, businesses are forced to decline new contracts due to a shortage of specialists, site managers, and plumbers.

Construction Market in South Korea Geography Outlook

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global construction and engineering market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Operations
  • Marketing and sales
  • Support activities
  • Innovation
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Construction Market Scope in South Korea

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 38.84 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Hyundai Development Co., Hyundai Motor Group,  KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd , Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

