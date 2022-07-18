Ophthalmology Devices Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% and reach USD 7.69 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ophthalmology Devices Market is expected to reach USD 7.69 billion by 2030. Ophthalmology devices show a boost in the market at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth Plus Reports.

Ophthalmology is a branch in the medical field that deals with the eye and its disorders. The ophthalmic devices help to diagnose vision impairment and also provide treatments.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ophthalmology-devices-market/7708

Market Drivers

The growth of the global ophthalmology devices market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing patient base of ophthalmic disorders, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, technological innovations & advancements, and the rising adoption of contact lenses & spectacles also are a few reasons for the growing demand for ophthalmic devices, thereby upsurging the ophthalmology devices market globally.

However, there are some challenges in the ophthalmology devices market. The high cost of ophthalmic devices and the lack of skilled professionals are a few factors that can adversely affect the market growth globally. Moreover, the risk associated with eye surgeries can also prove to be one of the bigger challenges in the ophthalmology devices market.

The global ophthalmology devices market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

By products, the ophthalmology devices market has been divided into different categories, viz.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners

Ophthalmoscopes

Ophthalmic Ultrasound

Slit Lamp

Fundus Cameras

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanners dominate this market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The advancement in this device using AI (Artificial Technology) and ML (Machine Learning) can also boost the demands of OCT scanners among the end-users. Vast advantages such as quick and easy procedure performance, and low coefficient of variation for repeated measures are rendering usage benefits and therefore resulting in high demand.

Additionally, ophthalmoscopes are the fastest-growing segment through the forecast period. This growth can be majorly attributed to the rising in the diagnosis of eye disorders. The improvement in the ophthalmoscope provides images with high resolution of the ocular fundus, thereby raising the revenue share of ophthalmoscopes. Thus, increasing the market value of the ophthalmologic devices.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global ophthalmology devices market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominates the global market with the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the vast patient base with eye disorders, growth in the elderly population, and high adoption of innovative and enhanced technologies. Additionally, following of unhealthy lifestyle, resulting in diabetes and ultimately diabetic retinopathy also drives the market in North America. Furthermore, the incorporation of reimbursement facilities for ophthalmic treatments also fuels the growth of the ophthalmology devices market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in this market. The growth of this region is owed to the advancement in the infrastructure and also the growing population in this region. Furthermore, swift growth in the geriatric population, the rising necessity for vision care, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding base of key market players in APAC also attributes to the growth of the market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/ophthalmology-devices-market/7708

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ophthalmology devices market are

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Nidek Co., Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Essilor International S.A

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Glaukos Corporation

Luneau Technology

Hoya Corporation

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 5.0 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 7.69 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 4.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered By Products, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Speak to Our Expert: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/ophthalmology-devices-market/7708

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports