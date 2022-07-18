Global AI and IoT-driven Building Energy Management Vendor Report 2022: Analysis of the Top 15 Players - Breakdown by Leading, Emerging, and Startup Companies

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-driven Building Energy Management, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The report analyzes the established companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.
The COVID-19 pandemic provides a unique and unexpected opportunity to tackle climate change in line with economic recovery by prompting global nations to set aside one-third of the COVID-19 economic recovery package for investments in digitalization, climate neutrality, and clean energy transition.
Building energy management solutions powered by disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), and cloud-based analytics are proving to be intelligent, energy-efficient, and pragmatic for future deep energy renovation projects to drive operational efficiency and minimize costs.
Fault detection and diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization are the key service components of an AI and IoT-driven building energy management solution. While the current adoption of future-proof services for building energy management is in the emerging phase, the publisher predicts the growth of these service components to accelerate in the 20% to 30% range over the next 5 to 7 years.
In an accelerated growth market with hundreds of global participants, including leading, emerging, and startup companies, the publisher plotted the top 15 companies in this analysis that are truly differentiating, highly competitive, and best positioned to contribute toward the decarbonization and digitalization of buildings.
The list includes ABB, Bosch, Brainbox AI, Daikin Applied, Danfoss (Leanheat), EcoEnergy Insights, Ecolibrium, GridPoint, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Metron, Optimum Energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Verdigris.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2 Radar
- AI and IoT-driven Building Energy Management
- Competitive Environment
3 Companies to Action
- ABB
- Bosch
- BrainBox AI
- Danfoss (Leanheat)
- Daikin Applied
- EcoEnergy Insights
- Ecolibrium
- GridPoint
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls (JCI)
- Metron
- Optimum Energy
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
- Verdigris
4 Strategic Insights
- Strategic Insights
5 Next Steps
- Significance of Being on the Frost Radar
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86cidm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
