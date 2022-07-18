PENNSYLVANIA MEDIAN HOME SALES PRICE UP $25,000 SINCE JANUARY

LEMOYNE, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home sales price hit $216,187 in June, up about $5,000 from May, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. That's also up 6.2% compared to the same time last year.
"Median home sales prices are climbing in local markets throughout the commonwealth, with some areas marking record highs," said PAR President Christopher Beadling. "This continues to be a supply-and-demand issue. With listings down about 23% from last year, prices are going up because there's still a demand for homes."
The number of homes sold in June is up compared to May, with 14,182 properties sold, which is down 16% year over year.
Rising mortgage rates have had some effect on what properties buyers may be able to afford, Beadling noted.
"We're still seeing multiple offers on properties, but not as many that are 10% or more over asking. The inventory supply is just under three months, which means we're still not in a balanced market and demand is exceeding what's available," he added.
"Navigating this market is challenging. Consumers who want to purchase a home should find a real estate professional, evaluate their home needs, get preapproved for a mortgage, make the best offer and have patience," Beadling added.
The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.