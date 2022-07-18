Epic Investment Services and Windmill Developments Announce Second and Final Funding Close on One Planet Living Real Estate Fund

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Epic Investment Services ("Epic") and Windmill Developments ("Windmill") announce the closing of the second and final round of funding for the One Planet Living Real Estate Fund LP 1 ("The Fund").

The Fund is a private Canadian development impact fund that is built to deliver carbon neutral and progressive outcomes while generating market returns for investors. The Fund currently has eight active projects located across the Greater Toronto Area and downtown Ottawa and has a diversified investor base with commitments from pension funds, private equity firms, foundations and family offices.

"Our partnership with Windmill and being able to deliver on environmental and social benefits for communities while creating favourable financial returns for investors is a priority for Epic," says Laetitia Pacaud, COO, CFO, Epic Investment Services. "With the rapid progress we have made to date with the current projects since the initial close and as the team continues to activate new opportunities, the Fund is well positioned to execute on the investment strategies to deliver exceptional results."

The development projects include:

Baker District, Guelph, ON - Canada's 2nd formally endorsed One Planet Living Community

- 2nd formally endorsed One Planet Living Community The Courcelette, Toronto, ON (now selling) - A partnership with a landowner and community leader to turn a former brownfield site into a LEED Platinum condominium.

(now selling) - A partnership with a landowner and community leader to turn a former brownfield site into a LEED Platinum condominium. Stone Abbey , Ottawa, ON (now selling) - A partnership with an Anglican church to upgrade a valued community space while creating a new highly sustainable residential building.

, (now selling) - A partnership with an Anglican church to upgrade a valued community space while creating a new highly sustainable residential building. Four of the projects will use pre-fabricated Cross Laminated Timber which delivers lower embodies carbon and allows for more rapid construction delivery.

"We were delighted to bring the first One Planet Living Community to Canada and now the first One Planet Living Fund as a mechanism to accelerate the development of a portfolio of low carbon, ecologically conscious and socially progressive real estate projects leveraging the One Planet Living Framework," says Jonathan Westeinde, CEO, Windmill Developments. "We are excited by the pipeline of projects, partnerships and innovations we are incorporating to create communities that demonstrate how we can create healthy, happy communities within the resources of our planet and look forward to openly sharing our learning and progress."

The Fund focuses on community and large-scale, mixed-use developments and deep building retrofits to deliver One Planet Living communities that measure 10 impact areas including community engagement to sustainable water and materials; zero carbon strategies to urban food production; affordability to impact on local economies.

For more information, visit oplrealestatefund.com

ABOUT EPIC INVESTMENT SERVICES

Epic Investment Services, which includes its wholly owned subsidiary MDC Realty Advisors in the United States, is a fully integrated North American real estate platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operating from offices in Canada and the United States, Epic has over $16.5 billion in assets under management. Epic's portfolio comprises over 30 million square feet of office, retail, industrial and multi-family residential properties.

ABOUT WINDMILL DEVELOPMENTS

Windmill Developments is an award-winning real estate development group that is transforming the way we build and live, for the better. Using the One Planet Living framework, Windmill creates communities that help people live happy, healthy lives within the finite resources of our planet.

Founded by Jonathan Westeinde in 2003, Windmill's diverse experience includes residential, commercial and mixed-use development. Windmill created the first LEED Platinum Community in North America, the first LEED Platinum Mixed Use buildings in Canada and led the development of the only two One Planet Living endorsed communities in Canada. Today, Windmill is utilizing One Planet Living to create communities that deliver financial returns with social and ecological impacts that are tangible and measurable.

