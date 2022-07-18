Because It Works: Flex Seal's New Tagline

WESTON, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal Family of Products, a globally recognized brand known for its waterproof sealants and adhesives, announces its new tagline, "Because It Works." With the support of thousands of testimonials and five-star reviews, the results speak for themselves. People across the globe choose Flex Seal to help with repairs and projects of all kinds, because it works.
"After hearing countless success stories over the years about how well Flex Seal Products work for people, we decided it was time to adopt a tagline that represents that success. 'Because It works' lets consumers know they can count on The Flex Seal Family of Products to help give them the results they're looking for," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesman for The Flex Seal Family of Products.
This tagline is featured in Flex Seal's new advertising campaign titled "Toolbox Hero," which launched on July 14, 2022.
The campaign highlights the expert DIYers and fixers of the world who trust and rely on Flex Seal Products to repair and improve their homes. The advertisement explains what makes someone a Toolbox Hero, and is narrated by Flex Seal's man on the can, Phil Swift.
Are YOU a Toolbox Hero with a DIY success story? We'd love to hear about it! Share your testimonial on social media using #ToolboxHero for a chance to be featured.
Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding, and sealing.
Public Relations Contact:
Isabela Roselione
SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products
