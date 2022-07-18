USD 2.70 Bn growth in Electric Fan Market 2022-2026, Cost-effective supply chain of electric fans to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Electric Fans Market, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 2.70 billion, at a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Fanimation Inc., Foshan Sanshui Richy Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Granso Co. Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Matthews Fan Co., Panasonic Corp. are among some of the major market participants. View market snapshot before purchasing

Electric Fans Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 45% of the markets originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, Ceiling fans led the growth in the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product

Ceiling Fans



Floor Fans



Wall Mounted Fans

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

The increasing use of ceiling fans as decorative appliances (light fixtures) and the rising number of product innovations in the segment are among the major factors expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Download Sample Report.

Electric Fans Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric fans market report covers the following areas:

Electric Fans Market Size

Electric Fans Market Trends

Electric Fans Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the Electric Fans Market growth during the next few years.

Electric Fans Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric fans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric fans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric fans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric fans market, vendors

Related Reports

Residential Cooking Grills Market by Product, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Fryer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Fans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Fanimation Inc., Foshan Sanshui Richy Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Granso Co. Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Matthews Fan Co., Panasonic Corp., Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Swan Products Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Visual Comfort and Co., Westinghouse Electric Corp., CK Birla Group, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., and Minka Lighting Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Ceiling fans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Ceiling fans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Floor fans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Floor fans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wall mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Wall mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wall mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Wall mounted fans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wall mounted fans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 CK Birla Group

Exhibit 98: CK Birla Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: CK Birla Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: CK Birla Group - Key offerings

10.5 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Dyson Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Dyson Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dyson Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dyson Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 108: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Havells India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Havells India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hunter Fan Co.

Exhibit 118: Hunter Fan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hunter Fan Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Hunter Fan Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 121: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 126: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Exhibit 130: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-70-bn-growth-in-electric-fan-market-2022-2026--cost-effective-supply-chain-of-electric-fans-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301586933.html

SOURCE Technavio