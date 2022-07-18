Must Love Bacon: Wright® Brand Launches Nationwide Search for Mayor of Bacon City, USA

The coveted title comes with a lifetime supply of free bacon
VERNON, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every town needs a mayor. And Wright Brand is searching for a mayor with a unique set of qualifications. In honor of 100 years of Bacon the Wright Way®, Vernon, Texas is renaming its hometown Bacon City, USA for the weekend of September 16-17, 2022. Wright Brand is launching a nationwide search to find the country's biggest bacon fan and bestow them with the prestigious title of Mayor of Bacon City, USA. Added perks include a lifetime supply of Wright Brand bacon.
The winning applicant and one guest will receive a two-night trip to the 100th anniversary celebration and mayoral induction in Bacon City, USA.
To apply for the job of Mayor of Bacon City, USA submit a one-minute video about your unique qualifications and why you deserve the coveted title. Consider submitting a bacon ballad, a sizzling dance, a bacon-wrapped rap or a poem or another performance that captures your love for bacon. The more creative the video, the greater the chance of securing the title. See official rules for more details. Applications will be accepted now through July 31, 2022.
The Mayor of Bacon City, USA will receive VIP access to the festival which celebrates the brand's rich history in Vernon and all things bacon. The one-day event on September 16 will feature a food truck competition and other activities across town. To close out the celebration, the beloved Texas-based country group, The Randy Rogers Band, will perform live.
To learn more about Wright Brand's 100th anniversary visit WrightBrand.com or follow along with #Wright100 and visit the brand @WrightBrand on Instagram, and @WrightBacon on Twitter.
About Wright® Brand
Rich in both tradition and flavor, the bold taste of Wright Brand bacon has been savored since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston handcrafted their first batch in 1922. It's a history of doing things a certain way, and one we don't plan on changing. Wright Brand bacon including Hickory, Applewood, Double Smoked and Maple offerings are all hand-selected, hand-trimmed and 100% wood smoked to impart deliciously and uncompromising rich flavors. It's thick cut Bacon the Wright Way®. For more information on Wright Brand, including product offerings and delicious bacon recipe ideas, visit WrightBrand.com.
SOURCE Wright Brand Bacon
