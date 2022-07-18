NRL Selects Lummus' Novolen Technology

The latest of several recent awards from NRL in India, demonstrating superior performance of technologies and customer confidence
HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a recent contract award from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL). The award is for a new 360 KTA polypropylene (PP) unit using Novolen® technology at NRL's refinery in Golaghat, Assam, India. Lummus' scope includes the technology license, basic design engineering, training, technical services and catalyst supply.
"We are honored to continue supporting NRL's business and are grateful for their confidence in Lummus' technologies," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Novolen is currently the industry's most-licensed polypropylene technology throughout the world, including in India. This leading position is the result of continuous innovation and our customer commitment to provide technologies and solutions that yield maximum profitability, performance, and product quality and flexibility."
In 2021, NRL licensed Indmax FCC technology from Lummus and LC-FINING technology from Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus.
Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses the industry leading Novolen® PP technology and provides engineering, technical support and advisory services to the hydrocarbon processing industry. The Novolen portfolio includes NPM™ advanced process controls system, PPConnect™ digital data analysis platform and Lummus O3S™ operator training simulator. Novolen technology includes NEON® low volatile extrusion equipment and components, and Novolen ComPPact® process reactors, which can be used by implementing the proprietary VRC® reactor system, allowing for maximum product range and capacity flexibility. Catalysts are available to licensees to produce high-performance and special PP grades and include Novolen CirPPlus™ recycled polymers, Novolen Enhance™ performance polymers, PPure™ polymers and Novocene® metallocene catalysts.
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.
