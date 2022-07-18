Global Fluid Management Systems Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Healthcare Burden Provides the Cornerstone for Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fluid Management Systems Market to Reach US$18.5 Billion by the Year 2026
The global market for Fluid Management Systems estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period.
Compounding the already heavy healthcare burden is the spread and frequent outbreak of Infectious diseases such as immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis A, malaria and tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), dengue, Zika virus, Swine Flu, viral hemorrhagic fevers, meningitis, seasonal influenza and other pandemic and epidemic diseases.
These infectious diseases are also on the rise, especially in developing countries that lack proper sanitation, inadequate civic amenities for the poorer communities, poor public health systems, insufficient epidemic preparedness and response, and lack of planned coordination and programs to handle public health emergencies.
Nosocomial infections or hospitals acquired infections are also high in developing countries, given the lack of safety standards implemented or followed for both patient safety and care giver safety. All of these factors result in the preventable spread of infectious diseases that cost the healthcare systems billions of dollars in medical care and related services.
Under this scenario, there will be increase in hospital admissions, surgeries and myriad treatment procedures which will demand the use of a wide range of patient fluid management systems and devices. Fluid management devices are poised to inevitably benefit from critical relevance of intravenous fluid regulation to various complications associated with IV therapy and ensure patient safety.
Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Fluid Management Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Fluid Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 12.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
- Discussing Prognosis: Here's What Every Stakeholder Should Know About the Pandemic & the Global Economy
- As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022
- At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
- Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
- The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated
- The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
- Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?
- Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021
- New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery
- Fluid Management Systems - Overview, Importance & Benefits
- Rising Healthcare Burden Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Fluid Management Systems Market
- Ubiquity of Fluid Administration in Hospitals Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market
- Importance of Intravenous Fluid Regulation Brings Fluid Management Devices Into The Spotlight
- With Blood Transfusions Being Done Everyday to Save Lives, Fluid Management Devices are Ever-Present Staples in Hospitals
- Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for Laparoscopic & Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems
- Importance of Intraoperative Fluid Management in Surgeries Drive Demand for Fluid Management Systems
- Use of Fluid Warming Systems Becomes a Standard Practice During Surgeries to Prevent Hypothermia
- Focus On Fluid Waste Management During Surgery Drives Demand For Surgical Fluid Waste Management Devices
