BuildCentral Inc. Launches New Product, Geospatial Energy and Mining (GEM)

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildCentral Inc, a division of BCI Central, Inc. is proud to announce a new product, Geospatial Energy and Mining (GEM). Whether it's an electrical generation project, a resource extraction or processing plant, or a pipeline project, GEM has the project details and contacts needed to discover and track planned projects from proposal to completion.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes a multitude of features to help visitors quickly and easily navigate the site and to find the latest renewable, mining, or oil & gas projects in the United States and Canada.

GEM's coverage of renewable energy includes planned solar and wind farms, battery storage and waste-to-energy facilities, and hydropower plants is unmatched.

Damian Eastman, CEO of BuildCentral Inc, shares, "I'm pleased to announce the launch of the BCI GEM website. It is the result of an incredible amount of research to bring to market the latest North American energy and mining projects and the best contacts for those projects. We are constantly deploying new mapping features alongside our rich database of projects to provide insights not currently available into the growing renewable energy and resource extraction opportunities in North America."

GEM covers every stage of the energy and mining process from Exploration, Scoping, and Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility studies to the operations and maintenance stages.

You can find opportunities in all of the following development stages:

Concept: Early Planning, Exploration, Scoping Studies

Design & Documentation: Pre/Definitive Feasibility Studies, Development Applications/Approvals

Pre-Construction: Bidding Projects, Contracts Awarded

Construction: Main Contractor on Site, Site Works Commenced, including Awarded Subcontractors

Operational: Production including Maintenance, Shutdowns and Decommissioning

If you want to stay informed with the latest BCI Gem and industry news, visit our site or through the new online blog . The blog will contain richer online content such as technical tips, press releases, featured products and newsletters.

For more information on BCI Gem, and to view the site, please visit www.bcigem.com . All media contact can be directed to Kyle Camp (340710@email4pr.com, (866) 316-5300), Executive Vice President of BuildCentral Inc.

