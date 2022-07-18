Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Deals Report 2022: Comprehensive and Detailed Review of All Diagnostic Imaging Deals Announced Since 2015

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for over 900 diagnostic imaging deals. The report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic imaging partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

This report provides a comprehensive and detailed review of all diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2015. The comprehensive agreements chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal at Current Agreements deals and alliances database, providing easy access to each deal on demand. Where available, the full deal contract document is also provided and indicated by a document symbol.

Contract documents provide unsurpassed access to the detail of a deal normally announced in brief summary through a press release. Detailed analysis of a contract allow better understanding of the terms agreed between the parties, and importantly the basis under which monies and licensing rights are exchanged.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking since 2015, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Diagnostic Imaging deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Diagnostic Imaging deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostic Imaging partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostic Imaging partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific Diagnostic Imaging technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Diagnostic Imaging partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Diagnostic Imaging partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Diagnostic Imaging partnering and dealmaking since 2015.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Diagnostic Imaging technologies and products.

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

PET

SPECT

MRI

Ultrasound

X ray

Angiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

Key benefits

Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2015

Comprehensive access to over 900 actual diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Specific technology target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise diagnostic rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostic Imaging partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by deal type

2.5. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostic Imaging partnering

2.6.1 Diagnostic Imaging partnering headline values

2.6.2 Diagnostic Imaging deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Diagnostic Imaging deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Diagnostic Imaging royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostic Imaging deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Diagnostic Imaging deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

4.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further Reading

