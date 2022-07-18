Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market to attain value of US$ 2 Bn by 2026, TMR Study

- Key role of pharma companies to fill gaps in terms of launch of precise drugs, NATP status for specific drugs, and meet unfulfilled clinical requirements to stir global market for anticoagulant reversal drugs
- FDA approval of AndeXXa for factor Xa inhibitors strongly influences growth of North America anticoagulant reversal drugs market
WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the anticoagulant reversal drugs market to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation among the expanding older population, increase in incidence of intracranial haemorrhage and gastrointestinal haemorrhage, and growing number of warfarin therapy that requires reversal agents are some key factors propelling the anticoagulant reversal drugs market.
Substantial use of vitamin K for reversal of warfarin anticoagulation therapy is creating ample opportunities in anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Significant demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs for the growing number of warfarin therapy administered for blood clotting due to accidents, medical conditions fuels the growth of anticoagulant reversal drugs market.
Increasing focus of anticoagulant reversal drugs manufacturers to develop precise drugs for reversal of action of anticoagulants, provide new technology add-on payment (NTAP) status to specific drugs, and meet unfulfilled clinical requirements owing to absence of specific drugs for anticoagulant reversal benefits the anticoagulant reversal drugs market.
Request Brochure of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40970
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Key Findings of the Report
- Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, gastrointestinal haemorrhage, and intracranial haemorrhage is creating demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs world over
- Vitamin K product segment led the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017. Increasing use of vitamin K for reversal of warfarin anticoagulation therapy is the primary factor fuelling the product segment. Leaning for vitamin K for treatment of warfarin associated haemorrhage in the U.S. strengthens the growth of vitamin K product segment.
- AndeXXa is anticipated to emerge as significant product segment in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in the upcoming years. Recognition of AndeXXa as the first approved drug for the reversal effect of factor Xa inhibitors provides impetus to AndeXXa product segment. Estimations of large number of hospital admissions that will require antidote for factor Xa inhibitors to provide impetus to AndeXXa product segment.
- Prospects of new product approvals for factor Xa inhibitors to create growth opportunities in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market
- Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment led the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Leaning of manufacturing companies to supply anticoagulant drugs to hospital pharmacies for maximum sales fuels the growth of hospital pharmacies distribution channel anticoagulant reversal drugs market.
- Led by the U.S., North America dominated the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017. FDA approval for AndeXXa with a high target population for the drug in the U.S. strengthens growth of North America anticoagulant reversal drugs market.
- Robust clinical trials for FDA approval for first-time anticoagulant reversal drugs is a key growth strategy of leading players in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market
Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=40970
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Growth Drivers
- Critical role of reversal agents to counter the effects of anticoagulants in life-threatening situations drives the anticoagulant reversal drugs market
- Clinical use of anticoagulant reversal drugs for increasing incidence of intracranial haemorrhage, gastrointestinal haemorrhage, and cardiac disorders stimulates growth
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40970
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market are;
- Pfizer Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- CSL Limited
- Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Octapharma AG
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=40970
The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented as follows;
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, by Product
- Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
- Vitamin K
- Protamine
- Tranexmic Acid
- Idarucizumab
- Andexxa
- Others
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: The global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market is expected to surpass value of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2031.
Antihypertensive Drugs Market: The global antihypertensive drugs market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2031.
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: The global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is expected to reach the value of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2028.
Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market: The global oral transmucosal drugs market was valued over US$ 14 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031.
Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: The global veterinary dermatology drugs market was valued over US$ 3.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031.
Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: The respiratory virus infection drugs market is expected to surpass a value of US$ 82.4 Bn by the end of 2030.
Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market: The hydroxychloroquine drugs market is predicted to clock a robust CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market is expected to cross US$ 1.9 Bn by 2030.
Depression Drugs Market: The global depression drugs market is expected to attain a market value of US$ 24.3 Bn by the end of 2030.
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact :
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.