Bancassurance Market: Segmentation by product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA) - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bancassurance Market is segmented into two categories based on the product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 354.08 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Bancassurance Market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Bancassurance Market throughout the forecast period, Download the sample report.
Bancassurance Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Bancassurance Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Delivery and support
- Connecting and innovating
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Vendor Insights
The Bancassurance Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bancassurance Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Product Insights and News
- American Express Co.: The company offers specialized health insurance solutions from ICCI Lombard and Bharti AXA General Insurance that covers medical requirements.
- Banco Santander SA: The company offers a wide range of insurance products that are designed to protect customers against adverse life events such as death, incapacity, and employment.
- BNP Paribas Cardiff: The company offers a wide range of insurance products in partnership with Scotiabank.
- Citigroup Inc.: The company offers life insurance, health, and accident insurance as well as non-life insurance solutions and services.
- Credit Agricole SA: The company offers life, property, casualty, and borrower insurance with an integrated bancassurance model, involving two major banking networks that distribute products in France (the Credit Agricole Regional Banks and LCL) along with several partner banks outside France.
Key Market Dynamics-
The rising need for insurance is one of the main drivers propelling expansion in the bancassurance market. Another element contributing to the growth of the bancassurance market share in the industry consolidation through partnerships. The number of strategic alliances and M&A transactions has significantly increased in the bancassurance business. Participants in the market can broaden their product offering, geographic reach, and distribution system with the aid of such initiatives.
Strategic partnership projects also give businesses access to cutting-edge tools and resources and help them increase their market share, both of which have the ability to fuel the expansion of their operations. During the forecast period, such measures support the expansion of the global bancassurance market.
Bancassurance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 354.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
China, France, Germany, Spain, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Express Co.
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
- Banco Santander SA
- Barclays Bank Plc
- BNP Paribas Cardif
- Citigroup Inc.
- Credit Agricole SA
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- ING Groep NV
- Wells Fargo and Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
