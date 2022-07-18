Bancassurance Market: Segmentation by product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA) - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bancassurance Market is segmented into two categories based on the product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 354.08 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Bancassurance Market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Bancassurance Market throughout the forecast period, Download the sample report.

Bancassurance Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Bancassurance Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Delivery and support

Connecting and innovating

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The Bancassurance Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bancassurance Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

American Express Co.: The company offers specialized health insurance solutions from ICCI Lombard and Bharti AXA General Insurance that covers medical requirements.

The company offers a wide range of insurance products that are designed to protect customers against adverse life events such as death, incapacity, and employment. BNP Paribas Cardiff: The company offers a wide range of insurance products in partnership with Scotiabank.

The company offers a wide range of insurance products in partnership with Scotiabank. Citigroup Inc.: The company offers life insurance, health, and accident insurance as well as non-life insurance solutions and services.

The company offers life insurance, health, and accident insurance as well as non-life insurance solutions and services. Credit Agricole SA: The company offers life, property, casualty, and borrower insurance with an integrated bancassurance model, involving two major banking networks that distribute products in France (the Credit Agricole Regional Banks and LCL) along with several partner banks outside France .

Key Market Dynamics-

The rising need for insurance is one of the main drivers propelling expansion in the bancassurance market. Another element contributing to the growth of the bancassurance market share in the industry consolidation through partnerships. The number of strategic alliances and M&A transactions has significantly increased in the bancassurance business. Participants in the market can broaden their product offering, geographic reach, and distribution system with the aid of such initiatives.

Strategic partnership projects also give businesses access to cutting-edge tools and resources and help them increase their market share, both of which have the ability to fuel the expansion of their operations. During the forecast period, such measures support the expansion of the global bancassurance market.

Bancassurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 354.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, France, Germany, Spain, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Express Co.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Banco Santander SA

Barclays Bank Plc

BNP Paribas Cardif

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Agricole SA

HSBC Holdings Plc

ING Groep NV

Wells Fargo and Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

