Surf & Sand Hotel Pensacola Beach Embraces a Retro Aesthetic with New Renovations

The idyllic panhandle hotel is re-launching this Spring with an all new Wifi system and colorful, Instagram-ready rooms

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gulf Coast management company Innisfree Hotels has renovated its Surf & Sand Hotel on Pensacola Beach. The updates—which total $3.4 million and range from technological to aesthetic—will launch the hotel into a new, more vibrant, and eco-conscious era.

The hotel has been outfitted with all new furniture, fresh coats of paint, and top-of-the-line soft goods, including new mattresses and linens. Additionally, all bathrooms have been completely redone and new TVs will be installed with a platform that will allow guests to stream content from their phones.

Complimentary amenities, such as beach cruiser bikes, stand-up paddle boards, and kayaks, have received an update. The hotel's pool deck, which sits just adjacent to the property's dog-friendly private beach, is set for updates later in the year. Most significant among the immediate changes are the hotel's myriad technological improvements, such as its new Wifi system, which will allow guests to stay connected and stream the same entertainment content they would at home right from their smartphones.

"We are committed not only to improving our properties but bettering guest experiences," said Innisfree's Vice President of Operations Jason Nicholson. "These renovations will steer the Surf & Sand hotel into a new era of optimized comfort and entertainment."

In an even greater effort to keep up with today's technology trends, the hotel has installed additional plugs and USBs, ensuring that guests' phones are always fueled up to capture the property's lively vintage vibes and neighboring attractions; additionally, a new lock system enables guests to use their phones as their room keys.

Surf & Sand hotel prioritizes health and wellness as an outlet for all guests. By providing paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles at no additional costs, the hotel encourages guests to get out and see the best of Pensacola Beach while also enjoying a bit of physical activity.

Conveniently located within the core of Pensacola Beach, Surf & Sand is just a short walking distance from an array of local restaurants, retail shops, and entertainment venues. The area also offers world class charter fishing and scenic bike trails. Snorkeling is also available with reef structure at several island locations.

To aid in its energy efficiency efforts, Surf & Sand has begun switching to LED lighting throughout the property. Surf & Sand is committed to green standards and has earned a "Three Green Key'' eco-rating by Green Key Global, an international environmental certification body that is recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

For more information visit https://surfandsandhotelpensacolabeach.com/.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hotel brands. Today, the company owns or manages 3,470 hotel rooms and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast, with 14 Gulf-front properties totaling 2,128 rooms.

Innisfree is a triple bottom line company, measuring success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and on the planet. To these ends, Innisfree strives to promote a culture of responsibility and service to humanity. A value-driven corporate culture enables the company to have a deeper understanding of the needs of its guests, partners and clients, resulting in service that ensures fun and memorable experiences.

In 2019, Innisfree was ranked as one of the nation's top Management Companies and top Owners & Developers by Hotel Business, the no. 1 hotel industry information source according to Harvey Research.

