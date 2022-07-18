Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS)

Heilind will be exhibiting at the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the western hemisphere

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, announces it will be showcasing some of its key interconnect products at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) – an event that unites and educates the creators, builders, sellers, and drivers of manufacturing technology.

At the show, Heilind will be highlighting products from leading manufacturers Bel/Cinch Connectivity, Crouzet, HARTING, ITT Cannon, Molex and TE Connectivity.

"Our team is thrilled to be exhibiting at IMTS for the first time," said Rick Roedell, Territory Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. "As a global interconnect distributor, we will be showcasing a wide selection of connector solutions, electrical wire and cable, switches, and other innovative products designed for manufacturing professionals."

Heilind Electronics serves customers of all sizes, from start-ups to large multinational OEMs. Heilind representatives will be available at booth #121567 for the duration of the show, which will be held from September 12 through September 17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

