Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 28, 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 11 - July 15, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 604,663 own series B shares SE as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.
The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.
Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
11/07/2022
1,240
144.8750
179,645.00
12/07/2022
31,271
145.6503
4,554,630.53
13/07/2022
60,090
146.2334
8,787,165.01
14/07/2022
300,000
140.5309
42,159,270.00
15/07/2022
212,062
139.4603
29,574,230.14
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of July 15, 2022 amounts to 9,610,076 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.
A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-28--2022,c3602599
The following files are available for download:
Press release buyback of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 28 2022
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3602599/a39aa165c4e998aa.pdf
Full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 28 2022
SOURCE Electrolux
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.