Illumina Announces Inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum with a Conversation with Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Global conference to focus on advancing the transformative impacts of genomic health
SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. ILMN, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that former President of the United States Barack Obama will participate in a moderated Q&A conversation at the inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum, the company's global event focused on advancing genomics-driven health. The Forum will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1, with virtual sessions to be held on October 4.
President Obama will participate in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility and smarter healthcare to improve the human condition.
"We are delighted to host President Obama. Few presidents have fought for equitable, accessible, and affordable healthcare as persistently and passionately as Barack Obama," said Kathryne Reeves, Chief Marketing Officer of Illumina. "The era of genomics is now and I cannot think of a more appropriate and timely keynote speaker for the inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum, as we continue advocating for expanded access to the life-saving potential of genomics."
At Illumina, innovation is in our DNA. Our vision is to provide access to genomic medicine for every patient in need and the Illumina Genomics Forum will convene global leaders from across the genomics and healthcare ecosystems to discuss the collaborations and actions needed to make genomic health a more inclusive, accessible standard of care. It will also showcase advances in genomic technologies that are positively impacting the world by powering better predictive care, diagnoses, and the development of new therapeutics. Key themes and discussion topics for the Illumina Genomics Forum include:
- How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics every day.
- The advances whole genomic sequencing is making against cancer, genetic, and infectious disease.
- The role of genomics in supporting healthcare's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience and improve provider satisfaction.
Additional speakers and details about the event agenda will be released in the coming weeks. We invite you to learn more and register at https://www.illuminagenomicsforum.com.
lllumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858.291.6421
IR@illumina.com
Media:
Adi Raval
US: 202.629.8172
ILMN-PR@illumina.com
SOURCE Illumina, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.