The Fry-Cast Is In: Wendy's Hot & Crispy Summer Is Hot, Hot, Hot

The Queen of QSR Celebrates the Heat with Another Hot & Crispy Fry Deal
DUBLIN, Ohio, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The July fry-cast is in, and it's a HOT one. Just in time for the historically hottest weeks of the year, Wendy's® is dropping another hot & crispy fry deal to bring the heat, and the sweet, to fans nationwide. Hot temps trigger hot deals, so fans won't want to miss out on this sweet and salty treat.
WHERE & WHEN:
For the rest of July Fry, fans can snag a FREE Medium Fry with any size Frosty® mobile order purchase in the Wendy's app*. Yes, that includes the limited time Strawberry Frosty. A berry hot deal indeed.
WHY:
Hot respects hot. We believe we are the hottest and crispiest fries in the game, Wendy's knows a thing or two about celebrating the hot, and crispy, things in life. If you're looking for cold and soggy French fries, you better look somewhere else. We're talking natural-cut, skin-on fries, sprinkled with a hint of sea salt and guaranteed hot & crispy or we'll replace them.
HOW:
Download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's to start claiming this hot deal.
Don't forget, to celebrate Wendy's two-year Rewards anniversary on July 21, Wendy's Rewards members, will get 2x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's combo purchases**. Earn free food by eating delicious food.
ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company WEN is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.
*Offer is only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Frosty mobile purchase required. Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. App download and account registration required. See the offer in the app for further details.
**Not valid on 4 for $4, $5 Biggie™ Bag, or other value meal deals. Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.
***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.
