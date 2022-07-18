Acclaimed Series A Fishing Story With Ronnie Green Continues to Garner Awards and Premieres a New One-Hour Special

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie Green - professional fisherman and host of the hit show A Fishing Story with Ronnie Green - continues to bring to light inspiring stories, the personal triumphs and trials with people from all walks of life, together with the amazing wonders of the fishing experience on his long-running series. A Fishing Story spotlights the stories of his guests from entertainers, athletes, veterans and everyday people, taking viewers along for the thrills and challenges they experience out on the water together. The hit syndicated series continues to build success and win awards, recently winning nine Telly Awards this year for the craft of cinematography, editing, and use of music. The show has aired ten seasons and won 32 awards total, including multiple Telly Awards, the premier award honoring excellence in television and video content across all screens.
A Fishing Story with Ronnie Green is currently airing on Outdoor Channel, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports, NESN and World Fishing Network, which is available to over 100 million households. The TCT Network, which has a reach of 130 million households, will soon be running the series as well. Premiering a new one-hour special, A Fishing Story's new special will run Saturday, July 16th through September 5th on the American Forces Network, which is distributed to the U.S. military community stationed overseas, serving 167 countries/areas, and all embassies. The limited-run special will also be syndicated airing across the U.S. this summer with local stations (CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX) in 81 markets. The special features multiple guests with Green, including comedians Lavell Crawford, Nephew Tommy, Arnez J, and Bishop Carlton Pearson. Bass Pro Shops, Mercury Marine, Maui Jim Sunglasses, and Power-Pole are sponsors of A Fishing Story.
Sharing the exciting, meditative, communal and personal nature of fishing with audiences everywhere, Ronnie Green is the charismatic host of A Fishing Story with Ronnie Green. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Green was an All-American sprinter in college. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and successful former executive in the corporate world, Green is a world-renowned fisherman who's participated on multiple professional fishing circuits. He reeled in his first fish at five years old, and with that unforgettable experience, he has continued to pursue his passion for fishing ever since.
