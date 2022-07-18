Harvest Announces ETF Termination Details

OAKVILLE, ON, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on May 13, 2022, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of the Class A units of the Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF HSPN, Class U units of the Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF HSPN, Class A units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ORBT and the Class U units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ORBT (collectively the "ETFs") were terminated effective July 15, 2022. The Class A and Class U units of the ETFs were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the close of business on July 15, 2022.
The Class A Units of the Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF final net asset value per unit was $10.4023 CAD. The Class U Units of the Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF final net asset value per unit was $9.9538 USD. The Class A Units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF final net asset value per unit was $15.3582 CAD. The Class U Units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF final net asset value per unit was $14.8186 USD. Payment of the termination proceeds will be made on or about July 22, 2022 to the beneficial holders of such units through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.4 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.
SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
