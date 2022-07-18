A New Era of Learning: How Tommy Bunns' English Language Club Bridged the Gap Between English and Accessibility

The Free, Round-the-Clock Clubhouse Club Brought in Over 3.5 Million Visitors and Curated a Worldwide Community of Over 400K English-Learners
LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 A notable English philosopher once proclaimed that "knowledge of languages is the doorway to wisdom." However, the gift of learning a second language is not readily accessible to many in the modern world. From financial burden to time constraints and everything in between, learning a language like English can seem nearly impossible — until now. The English Language club is a purpose-driven club on the Clubhouse Social Audio App providing a free space where English learners from around the world can gather to practice their English, any time, any day.
Founded in 2021 by Tommy Bunns, the English Language club is changing the way modern English is practiced among non-native speakers. When Tommy began using the Clubhouse social audio app in 2021, he was surprised to see some of the world's most influential citizens in attendance. As they began chatting they noted that they wanted to practice their English, and Clubhouse had proven instrumental in hands-on learning.
Dedicated to bridging the accessibility gap, Tommy had the idea to create the English Language club. Since March 7 2021, the English Language club has been open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is managed by a team of 70 moderators on Clubhouse. Since it's founding, the English Language club has gained rapid recognition, bringing in over 3.5 million visitors, built a community of over 400K English-learners and climbed it's way to become the 6th largest club on the entire Clubhouse Social Audio App.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to community, Tommy Bunns' purpose-driven vision came to fruition with the English Language club.
The English Language club is a volunteer-based English Language learning community dedicated to helping people around the world practice their spoken English for free on the Clubhouse Social Audio App. Available 24/7, the English Language club is bridging the gap between technology and moderated learning.
Website: https://englishlanguage.club/
Clubhouse: https://www.clubhouse.com/club/english-language?utm_medium=ch_club&utm_campaign=UuLSrU5453cyV4zpdAPdsQ-283399
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/EnglishLanguage.Clubhouse/community/?_rdr
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/englishlanguage.eth/
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/Englishlangvage
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@englishlanguageclub
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/company/englishlanguage-club
YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCTkqPHG6XGAVw2Qva_fYSng
For more information please contact tommy@englishlanguage.club
SOURCE English Language
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
