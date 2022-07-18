Lisa Kroencke Named D CEO Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards Finalist; Executive Director of The Magdalen House Recognized for Leadership Excellence

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Magdalen House, a nonprofit organization helping women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost and based on 12-Step spiritual principles, is proud to announce that Executive Director, Lisa Kroencke has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 D CEO's Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards. Presented in partnership with Communities Foundation of Texas, this year's awards will recognize 126 North Texas nonprofit organizations and corporations.
"I am honored to be recognized among North Texas top nonprofit leaders," says Executive Director Lisa Kroencke of The Magdalen House. "I walked into The Magdalen House for the first time when I was only two months sober in 2007 and didn't leave. I never imagined that 15 years later I would be recognized for helping other women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery. The Magdalen House is where I found the purpose for all the pain I caused; it is where I learned that I was given freedom from alcoholism for a higher purpose. No glass of wine ever gave me the high of when a woman thanks me for helping save her life. That was my substitute for alcohol and my new purpose in life."
This year's program attracted nearly 500 nominations and included two new categories to recognize nonprofit efforts in education and corporate leadership in sustainability. After several judging sessions, a total of 126 finalists were named.
Bolstered by deep corporate support, Dallas-Fort Worth has one of the most powerful nonprofit communities in the country. The two forces combine to strengthen the local economy and forge a brighter future for all. That point has been made even clearer in recent times. All finalists will be featured in D CEO's August issue and recognized at an awards event in July, where the winners in each category will be revealed.
The Magdalen House is a nonprofit organization helping women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost and based on 12-Step spiritual principles. Founded in Dallas in 1987, The Magdalen House remains the only agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to offer comprehensive recovery services – without insurance or state funding – 100% free of charge. The Magdalen House is committed to helping alcoholic women achieve long-term, sustainable recovery through spiritually based, comprehensive programming. For more information visit www.magdalenhouse.org.
Media Contact:
Katie Mudd
340708@email4pr.com
214-676-4254
SOURCE The Magdalen House
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
