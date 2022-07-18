Siemens acquires ZONA Technology, Inc; increases Xcelerator capabilities for climate-neutral aviation

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global drive toward climate-neutral aviation gaining pace and the rebirth of interest in supersonic travel, innovations in aircraft configurations require careful and diligent use of aerodynamic and structural design optimization. Siemens Digital Industries Software today announces that it entered into an agreement to acquire ZONA Technology, Inc., a renowned specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions. The addition of the ZONA Technology, Inc. technology to Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio will assist customers in making their digital threads as comprehensive and as efficient as possible to help speed innovation, ensure on-time and on-budget delivery of more sustainable aerospace invention.

The ZONA Technology, Inc. technology will become part of Siemens' Simcenter™ software portfolio, allowing the creation of a unique end-to-end airframe structure design and certification analysis digital thread, beginning with early concept studies, through high-fidelity aero-structural optimization and to the structural certification and documentation. The combination of ZONA Technology, Inc. high fidelity aeroelastic methods and industry leading Simcenter simulation can reduce dependency on third-party aeroelasticity tools and replace disjointed workflows for airframe analysis, simulation and verification.

"The aerospace industry is facing unprecedented technological challenges as it pursues the complexity of both climate-neutral aviation and the rebirth of supersonic travel," said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, Senior Vice President, Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The addition of ZONA Technology, Inc. capabilities to the Xcelerator portfolio will help to support our customers going further with their digital transformation and will strengthen Siemens effort to build a comprehensive and cutting-edge end-to-end airframe structure design and certification workflow to the Aerospace industry."

"We are excited to join Siemens Digital Industries Software and bring our expertise and technology for aeroelastic simulation to improve the digital thread for aircraft structures and airframe design," said P.C. Chen, CEO, ZONA Technology, Inc. "A continuous digital connection between the flight physics and structural departments can reduce the number of iterations and speed up the airframe structure certification for aircraft companies striving to launch innovative new aircraft programs on time and on budget."

Based in Scottsdale Arizona, ZONA Technology, Inc. has been serving the aerospace community with commercial software since 1988, with a primary focus on aeroelastic simulation technology which helps to predict flight loads and flutter behavior. It is used by some of the world's largest aircraft OEMs.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022. Terms are not disclosed. Learn more about what this acquisition means for the aerospace industry on our blog here.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit siemens.com/software or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siemens-acquires-zona-technology-inc-increases-xcelerator-capabilities-for-climate-neutral-aviation-301588146.html

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software