Choice Hotels International to Report 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2022 second quarter earnings results at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, Choice Hotels, will discuss the company's performance.
To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 349-0087 (domestic) or (412) 317-5259 (international) and request the Choice Hotels International call. A live webcast will also be available under the Financial Performance and Presentations tab of the company's investor relations website, investor.choicehotels.com.
The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 4, 2022. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.
