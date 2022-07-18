Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law Announces that Feras Hanano has Joined the Experienced Personal Injury Firm

Renowned Florida personal injury law firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, is pleased to share the addition of a new attorney, Feras Hanano, to the practice.

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, an established personal injury law firm based in Tampa, but with offices all over the State of Florida to serve clients welcomes attorney Feras Hanano. The legal firm provides personalized service and a commitment to seeking the highest amount of compensation for a client's personal injury or loss. Mr. Hanano's legal knowledge, experience and passion for protecting the rights of individuals will be a great addition to the firm. Feras Hanano was born and raised in Port Charlotte, Florida and is of Syrian descent. He attended Charlotte High school and later the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Hanano then attended Barry University School of Law in Orlando, Florida, where he graduated with a Juris Doctor in 2011. Feras was active in the sports and entertainment law society, as well as a member of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. Admitted to the Florida Bar in 2012, Feras began his legal career in South Florida, litigating for some of the largest financial corporations in the United States. After a couple of years, Feras moved back to Orlando and started litigating against insurance companies doing Personal Injury Protection and has been helping get No-Fault benefits paid to clients ever since and now brings his experience to Tampa.

Feras Hanano is the lead attorney in our personal injury protection department. He leads a team of staff fighting insurance companies to help medical providers collect their bills. He has over five years of experience litigating Personal Injury Protection (PIP) claims, and recovering insurance benefits for thousands of clients. Mr. Hanano is tireless in his efforts, fighting and collecting from the insurance companies what the medical providers are rightfully owed. Mr. Hanano looks forward to representing many of the medical providers around the state of Florida with their PIP claims.

"I look forward to working with the well-respected team at Ligori & Ligori and providing my clients with legal counsel they can trust," says Feras Hanano.

More About Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law:

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala and Orlando, Florida. They handle a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims, including those involving auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, storm damage, wrongful death, negligence and more. The practice was established with a mission to provide "personalized attention for your personal injury" while leveraging resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for a loss.

For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.

