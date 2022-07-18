Momentum Investments Selects SS&C Sylvan

Leading South African firm selects award-winning solution to advance performance measurement activities

WINDSOR, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC today announced Momentum Investments, which is part of the Momentum Metropolitan Group, has selected SS&C Sylvan to help streamline and elevate its investment performance measurement activities and support its future growth.

Momentum Investments is one of South Africa's leading investment management businesses, which serves retail and institutional investors, with assets under management and administration of over R550 billion (US34 billion). Momentum Investments sought to replace disparate performance measurement systems with a single market leading solution that could meet all of its current and future investment performance calculation and reporting requirements.

"Sylvan's flexibility enabled us to deploy the platform tailored to our requirements. Sylvan will also streamline and elevate our performance processes through its best-of-breed capabilities," said Jannie du Randt, Operations Executive at Momentum Investments. "During our evaluation process, SS&C demonstrated both Sylvan's strength and the expertise of their team. We are confident they are the right partner to help us expand and enhance our activities, including GIPS® compliance."

SS&C Sylvan streamlines the calculation and reporting of investment performance and equips performance teams to quickly analyze and understand results via cloud-based customizable dashboards, flexible self-service reporting, and comprehensive data management. As the Waters Technology Buy-Side Technology Award winner two years in a row, SS&C Sylvan supports multiple attribution methodologies, risk analytics, GIPS® standards, composite management, and advanced benchmark construction.

"We are pleased Momentum Investments will benefit from our award-winning investment performance measurement, attribution and risk solution," said Christy Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. "We look forward to our partnership with Momentum Investments to help them get the most out of our powerful offering and meet their future needs."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C SSNC is available at www.ssctech.com.

