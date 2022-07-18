Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Four Corners Group Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Four Corners Group Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2007, Four Corners Group is a leading Canadian executive search firm operating throughout Canada and the United States. It serves clients in diverse industries, with a special focus in business services, technology, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, retail, supply chain/logistics, real estate, financial services, healthcare, academic, not-for-profits, associations, marketing services and professional services. Kelly Farrell and her team will remain in their current location under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, CEO of Gallagher's Benefit and HR Consulting Division in Canada.
"Four Corners Group is a strong and reputable executive search practice that will further expand and strengthen our global talent and leadership advisory offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Kelly and her associates to Gallagher."
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
