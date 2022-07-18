Mission Healthcare Unveils Redesigned Website

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.homewithmission.com. The comprehensive website features a clean and responsive design, enhanced functionality, alongside easy access to essential information about our services.
"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our patients, families, referral partners, and visitors who are looking for services," said Mission Healthcare's CEO Paul VerHoeve. "The website redesign truly ties together all of our family of companies and services into one place, allowing each visitor to experience and access information, education, and get to know our team and culture."
Created with keeping the user experience as a top priority, the new website includes features such as:
- A dynamic design: The site's homepage welcomes visitors with a clean, uncluttered layout.
- Easy navigation: Simplified menus, landing page architecture and enhanced visual imagery to help visitors find the care or information they need.
- Translation functionality: The ability to translate any page into different languages.
- Accentuates value proposition: The updated content clearly articulates the value propositions of our services and enhances Mission Healthcare's brand.
- Updated content: Fresh and engaging content throughout the site to create a more patient-centric experience.
- Device functionality: A mobile-friendly design for easy access to information from any device.
Mission Healthcare invites visitors to explore the new website at www.homewithmission.com.
Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.
Mission Healthcare
P: (888) 871-0766
F: (866) 551-0846
info@homewithmission.com
www.homewithmission.com
SOURCE Mission Healthcare
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.