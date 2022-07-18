Institute for Patient Access Launches National Health Policy Blog Site

Health Policy Today features news, clinician and patient commentary on health disparities, value and innovation, patient access, and health technology assessment

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new blog site, Health Policy Today, highlights national news and clinician and patient insights on current policy issues that impact patient-centered health care. Launched today, the site is a project of the national nonprofit Institute for Patient Access, a physician-led 501(c)(3) policy research organization.

Health Policy Today combines commentary from health care providers and patients, plain-language blog summaries on new data and current health policy developments, and educational resources. Featured content relates to one of Health Policy Today's core policy areas: health disparities, value and innovation, patient access, and health technology assessment.

Available resources include the Institute for Patient Access' original content as well as materials from other policy, advocacy and research organizations.

Examples include:

Health Disparities - Rejected: How Life-Saving Heart Medication Eludes Women, Southerners and People of Color

Value and Innovation - Innovation Puts Patients Back in Charge by Robert Fekete, MD

Patient Access - More States Adopt Step Therapy Limitations

Health Technology Assessment - Sacrificing Quality for the QALY

Health Policy Today replaces the now defunct Institute for Patient Access Policy Blog.

STATEMENT FROM MICHELLE WINOKUR, DrPH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE FOR PATIENT ACCESS: "Health Policy Today is an online hub dedicated specifically to the issues that dominate current health policy discussions. When it comes to health disparities, innovation, access or health technology assessment, this site serves as a go-to resource for new data, blog content and commentary from patients and health care providers on the front lines."

The Institute for Patient Access is a physician-led policy research organization dedicated to maintaining the primacy of the physician-patient relationship in the provision of quality health care.

