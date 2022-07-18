Achieve Partners Announces Sale of Pioneering Tech Staffing Company

A&M Capital Partners acquires Genuent amid growing demand for new approaches to close persistent IT talent shortage
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced its sale of Genuent, an industry-leading technology staffing firm recently recognized by ClearlyRated as one of North America's best agencies for both its clients and consultants, to A&M Capital Partners (AMCP). Genuent also recently announced a merger with TekPartners, a subsidiary of P2P Staffing Corporation ("P2P"), to form a new combined company called INSPYR Solutions. AMCP previously acquired a majority interest in P2P from its founders in December 2021.
"Achieve has been a tremendous partner throughout our growth. Their pioneering vision for education and training has accelerated new approaches like Genuent's that are designed to help fast-growing technology companies find the talent they need," said Kip Wright, who served as CEO of Genuent and is now Executive Chairman of the Board of INSPYR Solutions. "Their insight has enabled us to scale our model quickly, proving that innovative staffing models can both address critical worker shortages and create new pathways to economic mobility in the tech industry."
The sale comes at a time of historic demand for skilled tech talent across the country. Recent research from Emsi Burning Glass suggests that the need for digital skills is becoming prevalent across an increasingly broad range of industries, including retail and manufacturing, as well as occupational categories like marketing and operations.
"Traditional approaches to learning can no longer keep up with the pace of technological change and the skill demands of employers," said Achieve Managing Director Aanand Radia. "Genuent's track record of success demonstrates the role that intermediaries like IT staffing companies can play in pioneering new models of talent development that will reshape the future of work."
Achieve Partners invests in new models of talent development that build stronger connections between education and the world of work. Achieve's Workforce Fund helps companies build apprenticeship programs to both expand their pools of talent and increase access to career pathways in fast-growing industries.
About Achieve Partners
Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream. www.achievepartners.com
About Genuent
Genuent is a leading technology staffing firm that delivers highly-skilled information technology professionals and workforce solutions to help its clients solve complex technology and business challenges. Through strong, long-lasting relationships with both its consultants and clients, Genuent is an element of change in the world of work. Genuent services clients nationally across the entire technology spectrum, connecting top technology talent with clients to provide responsive, collaborative support. Genuent was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. www.genuent.com
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $2.9 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. www.a-mcapital.com
