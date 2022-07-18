HotelPlanner Partners with Event Ticketing Company LuvSeats as Exclusive Hotel Provider

Deal enables discount hotel reservations for all LuvSeats.com ticketed event customers. LuvSeats is the first real-time ticket marketplace and seat exchange that allows fans already in-venue to move to a more desirable seat by purchasing unsold, abandoned or no-show seats.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a global travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with LuvSeats.com, a Las Vegas-based event ticketing company that enables fans already in-venue to move to a better seat by purchasing unsold, abandoned or no-show seats.

The deal integrates HotelPlanner's hotel booking engine and group leads into the LuvSeats platform to expand sales for both companies. HotelPlanner's booking engine will also become the exclusive hotel provider for all LuvSeats.com corporate travel. The partnership will capture additional market share and allow customers to book event tickets and a discount hotel stay.

The LuvSeats Marketplace gives fans the best checkout price on sports, concert, and show tickets across the United States with transactions processed easily, securely and at the best rates. Importantly, the LuvSeats In-Game Seat Exchange enables fans who leave early to post their seat for sale to other members already in attendance who want to move closer to the action.

"We are incredibly excited to give fans the opportunity to save even more money booking their travel plans utilizing the HotelPlanner platform! Now fans can buy the best priced tickets to watch their favorite teams play 'away games' and then immediately book the best priced hotels near the venue through LuvSeats," said Darcy Silver, LuvSeats Co-Founder & CEO. "With our fan-focused approach, we see our community using LuvSeats again and again as enduring customers, as well as taking advantage of the discount hotels provided by HotelPlanner."

"We're thrilled to add LuvSeats to our affiliate partner network in the rapidly growing live event space," says Bruce Rosenberg, President & Chief Operating Officer, HotelPlanner. "Through LuvSeat's unique and highly innovative approach to 'Buy Seats. Move Seats. Share The LUV™', they have created a brand new secondary marketplace in the ticketing space."

###

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveller hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies. Learn more at http://www.HotelPlanner.com

About LuvSeats

LuvSeats was Co-Founded in 2019 by Darcy Silver & Les Silver. Darcy's personal mission is to create unforgettable fan experiences at live events by innovating multi-functional consumer-centric solutions that bring fans closer together, closer to the action, and closer to the Stars and their Brands – nurturing the seeds of loyalty for future generations.

For more information, visit LuvSeats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email

LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com.

Investor & Media Contact, Darcy Silver, Darcy.Silver@LuvSeats.com

Media Contact

Angela Trostle Gorman, HotelPlanner, 1 917-348-0083, Angela@amwpr.com

