Honda Celebrates 50 Years of the Fun, Efficient, Iconic and Best-selling Civic

Civic is all-time best-selling Honda automobile with global sales approaching 30 million

With more than 12.3 million in U.S. sales since its debut in 1973, Civic is America's best-selling small car over the last five decades

Honda has produced more than 11 million Civics in North America since 1986

11th-generation Civic earned 2022 North American Car of the Year honors

TORRANCE, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago this month, Honda held the global introduction of a fun and fuel-efficient three-door hatchback that would go on to change the automotive landscape forever – the Honda Civic. A half century later, with sales approaching 30 million globally and now in its 11th generation, Civic is the longest-running automotive nameplate in Honda history and the best-selling Honda automobile of all-time.

Since going on sale in America in early 1973, Civic's 11 generations have consistently set the benchmark for the U.S. auto industry by delivering class-leading quality and reliability, outstanding fuel efficiency and low emissions, refined and responsive driving dynamics and top-class safety performance. This has earned the trust of American car buyers and a reputation as a segment-defining product. With U.S. sales of more than 12.3 million units, the vast majority produced in Honda's North American auto plants*, Civic is one of the top three best-selling cars in America over the past five decades.

"Civic embodies Honda's commitment to delivering clean, safe and fun products of the highest quality for each generation of car buyers. That's been the magic of Civic and the key to its success for 50 years," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda. "Civic is deeply woven into the fabric of American car culture and we are thankful for the loyalty and trust that our customers have placed in Honda and Civic over the last five decades."

Civic is also one of the world's most awarded cars of its generation, consistently collecting the industry's top honors, including North American Car of the Year three times, Car and Driver magazine's "10Best" honor eight times, and Motor Trend Car of the Year. And while Civic built its success through the loyalty of the baby boom generation, its popularity continues with younger buyers. Since 2011, Civic is the No. 1 vehicle among Millennial buyers, and has captured the most Gen Z, first-time, and multicultural buyers in the industry for the past six years.

A Half Century of Civic Excellence

Civic is the longest-running automotive nameplate in Honda's storied history, launched in Japan in 1972 and the U.S. in 1973

in 1972 and the U.S. in 1973 Introduced in the U.S. in March of 1973, Civic is America's third best-selling car over the past five decades with more than 12.3 million units sold

Civic was the first vehicle to get the CVCC engine (1975), first engine to meet U.S. emission standard without the use of a catalytic converter

Over its 11 generations Civic has been available in five body styles; 2-door coupe, 3-door hatchback, 4-door sedan, 5-door hatchback and wagon

The Civic Si, a performance icon in the sport compact segment, was first introduced in 1986

The first hybrid-electric powered Civic was introduced in Japan in 2001 and America in 2003

in 2001 and America in 2003 Civic Type R, the pinnacle of Civic performance, was introduced in America in 2017

Civic has dominated America's compact car segment for 12 consecutive years and in 2021 captured one in four retail sales in the category

Civic is the No. 1 vehicle among Millennial buyers since 2011 and has captured the most Gen Z, first-time, and multicultural buyers in the industry for the past six years.

All-new 11th-generation Civic was named the 2022 North American Car of the Year

Honda has produced* more than 11 million Civics in North America since the first Civic was built in in Ohio in 1986

since the first Civic was built in in in 1986 Today Civic is built in Honda plants in Greensburg, Indiana , Alliston, Ontario Canada and Japan *.

, and *. All-new for 2023, Civic Type R will be the most powerful Civic ever offered in the U.S.

An all-new hybrid-electric powered Civic will be introduced in the future

Celebrating Civic in America with the Honda Community

Honda is sharing the 50th Anniversary celebration of the iconic Civic with its community on the brand's social media channels. Throughout the month of July, Honda fans can take a "Ride Through History," starting with car influencer, Omar Rana, as he highlights Civic's 50-year history in 50 seconds. The campaign culminates with a video series showcasing five decades of Civic, through five distinct chapters – from Civic's debut in the 1970's, to the all-new, 11th-gen Civic lineup, narrated by John Cena, the voice of the Honda brand. Fans can follow along at: https://honda.us/civic50.

More information about the Honda Civic is available at Hondanews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA)1 latest data. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight and, in the future, Civic Hybrid. In 2024, the Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle will join the lineup.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

*Using domestic and globally-sourced parts

1 2021 EPA Automotive Trends Report

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-celebrates-50-years-of-the-fun-efficient-iconic-and-best-selling-civic-301587951.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.