Lake Erie Vacation Town Introduces New Theme Song "Port Clinton's Calling Me"

Port Clinton, Ohio Has Launched a New Video and Theme Song Showcasing Visitor and Local Favorites of North Coast Destination

PORT CLINTON, Ohio, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce has released Port Clinton's Calling Me, an all-new video and theme song celebrating the local businesses and experiences that attract thousands of visitors to the Lake Erie coastal town each year. Written and produced by local songwriter Ron Miller, the song reminds listeners why Port Clinton has become a premier vacation destination in the Midwest, while the video takes viewers on a journey of activities residents and visitors to the growing small town enjoy.

"As a gateway to the popular Lake Erie islands, Port Clinton has always attracted a notable share of visitors passing through, but now people are starting to discover that our town is a desirable destination in its own right," said Mike Snyder, Mayor of Port Clinton. "Ron (Miller) is a longtime area resident and business owner who has always been a huge supporter of growing our town into a bright, active community people love. He was the perfect person to create music and film that captures the personality of Port Clinton."

The video (filmed by videographer Shay Rickard from Shot By Shay) highlights a variety of attractions including boating, fishing, dining, shopping, musical entertainment, and more by showcasing locations that have been favorites in Port Clinton for decades - as well as newer additions that have brought even more diversity, activities, and entertainment to the community. The video also includes various events like the Walleye Festival, Burning Snowman, the New Year's Eve Walleye Drop celebration, Art Walks, Farmer's Markets, and Meals and Music on Madison (M.O.M), a seasonal downtown outdoor eating area and concert series.

View the "Port Clinton's Calling Me" video at https://youtu.be/TPvQfCTxucA

To learn more about the city of Port Clinton, visit https://www.portclintonchamber.com/.

Media Contact

Ron Miller, Port Clinton's Calling Me, 1 419-707-9491, portclintonscallingme@gmail.com

SOURCE Port Clinton's Calling Me