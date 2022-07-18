THE AKC AGILITY DOG PREMIER CUP LEAPS ONTO ESPN2

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is excited to announce that the AKC Agility Dog Premier Cup, brought to you by presenting and official sponsors The Farmer's Dog and YuMOVE, will be broadcast on ESPN2. The competition will premiere on Saturday, July 23rd at noon ET.
This invitational event was held on July 9, 2022, in Columbus, OH, at Historic Crew Stadium, the first stadium built for Major League Soccer in the United States. Out of the 100 invited dogs, 50 advanced to the finals after two preliminary rounds, with a top 10 named in each height class (8", 12", 16", 20", 24").
"Agility is such a thrilling event, and these dogs did not disappoint," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "Viewers at home will be able to feel the excitement!"
The broadcast will be hosted by sportscaster Carolyn Manno, including sideline reporter Bill Ellis and expert analysis by Terry Simons.
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.
