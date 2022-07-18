Satisfi Labs Introduces Bridge Workspace With Enhanced Live Escalation Capabilities

The workspace is where AI Assistants and human staff work together to communicate with guests

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, today announced the launch of Bridge to provide enhanced live escalation solutions to create a new way for live agents and AI Assistants to work together as one team.

The Bridge workspace, built to accommodate large live agent teams, enables live reps to intervene in AI conversations and assign inquiries back to an AI Assistant. Using Satisfi Labs' proprietary natural language processor (NLP) conversations can be escalated with intent-based routing, sending conversations to the correct team. The same NLP can analyze the live agent conversations to provide new training data to the current and future AI Assistants.

Satisfi Labs' conversational AI technology is the first line of defense handling over 95% of customer questions resulting in only 5% of conversations ending in a request for a live agent. By directing conversations efficiently, live agents can focus on handling more complex conversations that drive revenue and increase customer satisfaction.

"At Satisfi Labs, we hope to bring together AI and human interaction in an efficient manner," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "Our enhanced live escalation product on Bridge helps our current and future client-base increase satisfaction for their guests and with our AI in front, we make it possible for clients to handle the conversations that truly require a human conversation."

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is a conversational AI platform that creates expert AI Assistants that interact with your customers by answering questions and performing transactions, all while collecting unique data. Assistants are built with contextual understanding and industry-specific shared knowledge. We enable two-way conversation between the brand and fan on chatbots, messaging apps, and voice assistants. With major investment from Google, Major League Baseball, TechStars, and Flordia Funders. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

