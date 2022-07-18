Trade Finance Market USD 11631260 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 5.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Finance Market is Segment by Type - Letters of Credit , Guarantees, Supply Chain Finance, Factoring, Documentary Collection, Other, by Application - Finance, Energy, Power Generation, Transport, Renewables, Metals & Non Metallic Minerals, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Trade Finance market size is estimated to be worth USD 8014110 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 11631260 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Trade Finance Market Are

Advantages such as Flexibility, Convenience, Security, and Transaction Flow are expected to increase the adoption, thereby driving the growth of the trade finance market.

In addition, a surge in SMEs' use of trade finance in emerging nations, greater competition, and new trade agreements are the main drivers of the market's expansion. Furthermore, during the forecast period, it is anticipated that the use of blockchain technology in trade finance would present attractive market prospects.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE TRADE FINANCE MARKET

The growth of the trade finance market is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in cross-border trade. International trading is a risky industry since exporters may not deliver if they are paid in advance and importers may not pay after obtaining the goods. Providers of international trade financing services give a Letter of Credit to handle these payment concerns. Payment for the items is guaranteed by this document as soon as the necessary shipping documentation is in order. A trade financing intermediary will also manage the SMEs collections while keeping an eye on their clients' creditworthiness.

A surge in the Adoption of Trade Finance by SMEs in Developing Countries is expected to drive the growth of the trade finance market. Smaller businesses around the world frequently have extremely limited access to loans and other types of temporary financing to pay for the cost of the goods they intend to acquire or sell. The short- to medium-term operating capital provided by trade finance helped importers and exporters close the financial gap. It also provided security for the goods or services being imported or exported, as well as enabled risk mitigation through supporting structures or products. Small enterprises can trade higher volumes more easily since they have stronger end customer trade credit. Due to the growing significance of the trading system, overcoming business restrictions such as those related to anomalous behavior detection and risk-based discovery helps the trade finance industry flourish.

The intricacy of transactions involving trade financing is a significant issue for MSMEs. Complex workflows involve several parties, which results in a lot of manual labor and frequently calls for the exchange of paper documents, raising operational expenses and credit risk. Additionally, laws vary throughout jurisdictions, which frequently results in convoluted and ambiguous procedures. By linking the digital islands, a strengthened global trade finance ecosystem might be able to resolve these problems. An "interoperability layer" that promotes ubiquitous access across networks and platforms is essential to realizing this ambition. Network interoperability allows businesses to use trade finance as a native component of their own supply chain platform, as opposed to considering it to be a service provided by a distinct bank network.

TRADE FINANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Letters of Credit held the largest market share of about 39%.

Based on region, Europe is predicted to grow at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the engagement of export credit agencies (ECA), which facilitate global trade, reinforce government policy, and conduct foreign trade.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

BNP Paribas

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc

China Exim Bank

ICBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

Standard Chartered

MUFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Credit Agricole

Commerzbank

HSBC

Riyad Bank

Saudi British Bank

ANZ

EBRD

Japan Exim Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Afreximbank

AlAhli Bank

Export-Import Bank of India

