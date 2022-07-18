Church of the Incarnation, Dallas Calls the Rev. Dr. Christopher Beeley as 16th Rector

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation has called the Reverend Dr. Christopher A. Beeley, Ph.D. as its next Rector. Dr. Beeley, who has served since 2018 as the Director of the Anglican Episcopal House of Studies and the Jack and Barbara Bovender Professor of Theology, Anglican Studies and Ministry at Duke Divinity School, was unanimously elected by the Vestry as the sixteenth Rector of Incarnation. The 124-year-old parish is located on McKinney Avenue in Dallas, TX. His first Sunday at Incarnation will be August 28th.
The new rector and his wife, Shannon, are native Texans and have been married for 31 years. They have three adult children, sons Reed and Corin and daughter Camilla. Christopher graduated with a B.A. Hons. in Philosophy from Washington and Lee University, an M.Div. from Yale Divinity School, and a Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame. He was ordained deacon and priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, and he has served as a priest in eight churches nationwide. Prior to joining the Duke faculty, he taught for sixteen years at Yale Divinity School. An accomplished theologian and the author of several books, he consults regularly on parish leadership and program development, and he speaks nationally and internationally on Christian theology, spirituality, and church leadership.
Contact: Gay Hayslett, Assistant to the Rector
Church of the Incarnation
214-217-5617 Direct
ghayslett@incarnation.org
https://incarnation.org
SOURCE Church of the Incarnation
