HL Klemove Accelerates Global Localization Strategy of Future Autonomous Driving Solutions

- From Establishing manufacturing plant in Mexico to openning R&D centers in China & India ; HL Klemove plans to double in sales by 2026 –
'From mobility of the future…' Airing ad on TV and YouTube starting Jul. 1
SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Klemove, Mando Corp's autonomous driving solution subsidiary, is accelerating its global localization strategy. In addition to the foundation of its R&D center in Bengaluru, India last March, HL Klemove founded a corporation in Mexico in May, followed by another R&D center in Suzhou, China on July 1. All this happened within a matter of 6 months. Having secured base in Korea, India, China, and Mexico, HL Klemove aims to reach total sales of US $2.1 billion in 2026 and US $3.5 billion in 2030.
The company's strategy is to provide customized autonomous driving total solutions. The core of its strategy is localization of R&D and setting up a full line-up of ADAS products. Advanced research and development for Lidar, 4D imaging radar, high-resolution camera and integrated domain control unit is being led by the R&D headquarter located in Pangyo, Korea. And with the range in level of autonomous driving being wide and the requirements of each customer in China being diverse, the Suzhou R&D Center will offer practical and customized engineering services to the local customers. India has just started introducing autonomous driving solutions in its market. The Bengaluru R&D Center focuses on local engineering service of autonomous driving level 2 and 2+.
HL Klemove currently has 3 manufacturing plants in Songdo, Korea and Suzhou, China and Chennai, India. The newly established corporation in Mexico will be supporting its biggest customers, Hyundai Motors and Kia located in North America. It will also provide a chance to pave way for customer expansion there. Construction of the new plant in Saltillo, Mexico will be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
In addition, HL Klemove's corporate ad 'From mobility of the future…' launched on July 1, which can be viewed on TV and YouTube.
SOURCE HL Klemove
