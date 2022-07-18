New Novel Explores Self Discovery While on the Open Road

Protagonist Struggles with the Looming Vietnam Draft and Finding His Own Way in Life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by his own European travels, author Tim Scott has released "Driving Toward Destiny," which follows protagonist Jack Higgins as he goes on a journey of self-discovery to find his own personal freedom.

It's 1971, and Higgins has just graduated from college. For him, it means the beginning of his adult life, but it also means he's eligible for the Vietnam draft. Certain that he won't survive the war if he is drafted, and facing pressure from his parents to pursue careers he doesn't care for, Higgins feels like he has lost control of his life.

Higgins decides that the way to find his own way in the world is to get away from his family, so he leaves the US to stay with a college friend in Berlin. Experience becomes Jack's teacher when he buys a BMW motorcycle and drives from Berlin to the south shore of Crete. To become his own man, he resolves his personal demons and faces challenges, all with the help of the open road.

"The tale of Jack Higgins relates directly to the baby-boomer generation who suffered through the Vietnam draft process," Scott said. "But it is broader than that. It takes into account all young people who have to go through a period of self-discovery at some point in their lives. I want readers to be inspired to leave their comfort zones and pursue their dreams."

"Driving Toward Destiny"

By Tim Scott

ISBN: 9781665722209 (softcover); 9781665722216 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tim Scott graduated from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt., in 1971. Being draft-eligible, and not set on a career path, he spent the next year traveling in the United States and Europe. When he returned, not drafted, he joined a service industry firm in Boston where he lived for 12 years. Scott married and had two wonderful children before moving to corporate headquarters in New York City. Corporate life was not for him, so he attempted to set up a financial services business with three partners. Unfortunately, this failed, he divorced, and finished his career working for the United States Department of Labor in Jacksonville, Fla. When he retired, he turned immediately to writing, which was always his passion.

