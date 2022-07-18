S&T BANK NAMED ON THE FORBES BEST-IN-STATE BANKS 2022 LIST

INDIANA, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) STBA, the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced today that they have been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 21, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
"I am so proud of our recent recognition by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Throughout our 120 year history, our goal has been and continues to be providing our customers with exceptional service and being a strong community partner. This honor reflects the trust our customers have placed in our employees to help them meet their financial needs."
Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2022 based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service and Financial Advice.
S&T Bank is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2022.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
SOURCE S&T Bank
