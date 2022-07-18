Authors Share Personal Story About Finding Love Through God

Writing duo provides advice for divorcees and those in troubled relationships
HONOLULU , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every relationship has its struggles, but authors Kirk and Deborah Taylor want to help readers understand when to repair the relationship and when to leave. Written with the hope of helping others, "Should You Stay or Should You Go" shares the inspirational personal story of Kirk and Deborah Taylor. In the book they discuss their childhood experiences, how these experiences shaped them as adults, and how they each struggled with difficult first marriages.
The pair had similar concerns and wrestled with their faith, worried that God would be displeased if they were to seek divorces. After truly seeing that their first marriages couldn't be fixed and were only bringing them harm, they each decided to get a divorce.
"This book is for those who are struggling in a difficult marriage or relationship, or are hurting from a failed relationship" the Taylors explained "It is our hope that readers can learn from our experience and take that difficult step to either work to fix the relationship, or to get a divorce."
"Should You Stay or Should You Go: When Marriages Aren't Working: An Inspiring Personal Story of a Couple Who Found Happiness When God Brought Them Together Following Their Difficult Decision to Divorce"
By Kirk & Deborah Taylor
ISBN: 9781664250925 (softcover); 9781664250932 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the authors
Kirk Taylor became a Christian at age twenty. He served in many lay ministry positions in various capacities; from missionary, worship leader to associate pastor. He worked in the distribution business and eventually became president and owner of his own company. After a stressful marriage, he divorced his wife of 43 years and only then found deep happiness and blessing.
Deborah Taylor was introduced to the Lord at a young age and rededicated herself to Him at several key points in her life. Her journey in marriage began at age 17, and it was a difficult road. She became a Christian counselor after receiving her master's degree and excelled in that role for many years before retiring. She found true happiness only after leaving her first husband of 35 years and marrying the love of her life.
"Should You Stay or Should You Go" is a Maile Books publication. To learn more, please visit https://www.mailebooks.com/.
