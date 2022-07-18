VerifyMe to Present at the 15th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. VRME ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), together with its subsidiary PeriShip Global LLC ("PeriShip"), provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, announced today that the company has received its first invitation to present at the 15th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Conference on September 8, 2022. Scott Greenberg, Executive Chairman and Patrick White, CEO will hold one-on-one and small group video meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. The presentation slides will be available on the Investors section of the VerifyMe website at Investors – VerifyMe, Inc. prior to the conference.
VerifyMe, Inc. VRME, is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers and, through our wholly owned subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, providing brands with high-touch, end-to-end logistics management for their products. We provide logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. In addition, VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. For additional information, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com .
For Licensing or Other Information Contact:
Company: VerifyMe, Inc.
Email: IR@verifyme.com
Website: http://www.verifyme.com
SOURCE VerifyMe, Inc.
