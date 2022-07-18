Two IFF Health Ingredients Certified by Upcycled Certified™ Program

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly search for products that align with their values, they turn to certication programs – such as, Upcycled Food Association's "Upcycled Certified™ Program" – to validate that their purchases are "eco-friendly." After undergoing a lengthy evaluation and approval process, two IFF Health ingredients — Go-Less® Men and SoyLife Complex — have been certified by the Program. To receive this certification, ingredients must contain at least 95 percent of materials from surplus food or food by-products from manufacturing, using verifiable supply chains and having a positive impact on the environment.

"With 30 percent of food wasted globally, we're working diligently to reduce food waste and provide customers with eco-friendly health ingredients that also meet market demand," said Stephanie Udell, global marketing leader, IFF. "Utilizing the Program's certified ingredients is a simple and effective way for brand owners to ensure their products are doing more good for the environment, while standing out from competitors."

IFF's Go-Less® Men is an oil-free extract sourced from 100 percent styrian pumpkin seeds for urinary support. IFF's SoyLife Complex is a nutrient-rich, holistic product which supports bone and cardiovascular health, and is produced exclusively from soy germs not utilized in soy-milk production.

"IFF is a long-devoted advocate for upcycling, as part of its dedication to circular design and minimizing food waste," Udell said. "In achieving the Program's certification, we reinforce our commitment to providing customers clean-label health solutions, enabling transparency around ingredient sourcing, while helping customers achieve their own sustainability goals.The certification also highlights IFF's commitment to offering sustainable ingredients, using renewable energy and minimal natural resources."

As the demand for sustainable products increases, IFF continues to reassess applications for side-stream materials from manufacturing, food waste-reduction and new upcycled ingredients. To learn more about IFF's upcycled ingredients and sustainability efforts, visit https://www.iff.com/responsibilities/sustainable-innovation/upcycling.

*Upcycled Certified™ is a trademark of Upcycled Food Association.

