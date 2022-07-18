SIQ Basketball Announces Partnership with Top NBA Draft Prospects

SIQ Basketball Partners with Top Talent from Overtime Elite Series to Deliver Unlimited Data to the NBA's Next Generation

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIQ Basketball, creator of the world's first smart basketball approved for gameplay by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), announced today the signing of Overtime Elite's Amen and Ausar Thompson, Bryson Warren, and Jai Smith as brand ambassadors and strategic partners. These athletes will serve as ambassadors of the brand, further elevating the exposure of the smart basketball and coinciding app to top basketball talent while offering the NBA's next generation access to unlimited data and shooting metrics previously unavailable.

"Partnering with these athletes as they journey to the next level encompasses what SIQ is all about – providing the tools and data for players to reach their maximum potential through a data-driven approach to the game" said Erik Anderson, CEO of SIQ Basketball.

SIQ (pronounced S-IQ) is meeting the needs of next-level basketball players and athletes of all ages by providing instant access to shooting data and metrics at their fingertips. The smart basketball and app track over 192 data points per shot without sacrificing on shape, bounce, weight or functionality of a standard ball. Players can receive real-time analytics on makes, misses, swish and shooting percentage, shot distance, form consistency, shot situation, release time and angle, quickness, and more. In addition to real-time performance tracking, SIQ provides a globally connected leaderboard to unite and provide competition among SIQ users around the world.

With NBA and WNBA talent such as Duncan Robinson and Kayla McBride already representing the brand, SIQ is furthering its commitment to providing athletes with shooting performance analytics needed to take their game one step further. As standout players from the Overtime Elite league, the Thompson twins, Smith and Warren will join SIQ's roster of top basketball talent as they utilize the SIQ basketball and app to elevate the way they train and prepare for the next level, improving their draft stock with every shot.

"My brother and I use the SIQ basketball and app to take our competitiveness and our drive to succeed a step further," said Amen Thompson. Ausar Thompson continued, "With the ability to see how our statistics stack up against one another and how many shots each of us are putting up per day, we are pushing each other to become better players each time we take to the court."

Jai Smith continued, "SIQ has helped my development by tracking shots and providing data-backed insights to improve my shot for the better. My hope is that other players can learn how advanced the SIQ basketball is and how it can change your performance."

"The SIQ basketball and app are an integral part of my training," said Bryson Warren. "Being able to pick up my phone and see instantly the data-backed proof of how I'm improving each day, each session, and each shot has been transformative to my game."

Since publicly launching out of Beta in January 2021, over four million shots have been recorded on the SIQ app. With the ability to track multiple players' performance metrics per basketball, SIQ's analytics platform provides coaches, players, parents, and more with real-time analytics on player development and growth. The SIQ basketball is available in men's and women's sizes for indoor or outdoor use.

To learn more about SIQ Basketball, visit http://www.siqbasketball.com.

About SIQ Basketball

Founded by Finnish professional basketball player Harri Hohteri, SIQ Basketball (pronounced "S-I-Q") has brought the world's first FIBA-approved smart basketball to fruition, allowing users to access personalized metrics and advanced analytics with a simple tap of their smartphone. In real-time on the SIQ app, players can track over 192 data points, including consistency, quickness, swish percentage, and more with every shot they take. With the same bounce, weight, and size as a standard basketball, SIQ's technology allows players to improve shooting skills without compromising on gameplay. For more information, visit http://www.siqbasketball.com

About Overtime Elite

Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just four years, we have built a community of over 45 million followers and a platform that generates over 1.7 billion video views each month. We produce original series across YouTube, Snapchat, and IGTV, as well as highly engaging short-form content on Instagram and TikTok.Based in NYC, Overtime's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Sapphire Sport, Spark Capital, Greycroft Ventures, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony's Melo7 Tech II fund, and the late NBA Commissioner David Stern.

