The 2023 ElSohly Award, Sponsored by Heidolph North America, Application Deadline Extended

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CANN, the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the American Chemical Society, is announcing the extension of the application deadline for the 2023 ElSohly Award to July 31, 2022. A new feature of the application this year is the option to nominate a researcher whose work helps to advance the science of cannabis chemistry.
With the increased study of cannabis chemistry across many disciplines, it has become more difficult to keep up with all the advances. It is hoped that people with specific focus or knowledge related to cannabis chemistry will be able to use the nomination / application process to acknowledge the advances that may have not made scientific headlines.
Those interested in applying to the next round of scholarships can visit our 2023 ElSohly Award application here. The 2023 winners will be required to present at the 263rd ACS National Meeting to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana March 26-30, 2023.
The ElSohly Award sponsored by Heidolph of North America provides researchers, students, and industry professionals with resources to present their work at the ElSohly Award Symposium at the Spring National Meeting of the American Chemical Society.
Questions and concerns can be brought up via email to the awards@cann-acs.org address or by visiting the CANN website at www.cann-acs.org. CANN is excited for the next generation of cannabis scientists to win this award.
For more information or an illustrative image please contact:
Award Info:
Michael Coffin
Media:
Nicole Kvasnicka
SOURCE Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.