Madison Business WodBottom Rises to New Heights, Raises Money for Abuse Survivors

STOUGHTON, Wis., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based activewear company WodBottom will be a vendor at this year's CrossFit Games. The move will increase domestic violence awareness and provide more support for a local domestic abuse intervention nonprofit organization.

When Than and Emily Ruyle started WodBottom seven years ago, they never imagined the impact it would have on women all over the globe. As an abuse survivor herself , Emily wanted to create a mission-focused brand that would educate customers about domestic abuse, empower abuse survivors, and support local abuse intervention organizations.

WodBottom donates a portion of their profits to Dane County's Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), a nonprofit providing confidential support, shelter, education, and logistical support for victims of domestic abuse and their children. WodBottom's goal is to donate a minimum of $25,000 per year to DAIS, enough money to provide food to DAIS residents and their children for an entire year.

Like so many small businesses, WodBottom struggled to stay afloat during COVID and the subsequent economic downturn. The company was forced to make significant budget cuts over the past two years, but still managed to donate almost $10,000 to DAIS in 2021 alone.

The CrossFit Games is an opportunity for WodBottom to make an even greater social impact.

In August, the WodBottom team takes their brand to the largest CrossFit venue in the world, the CrossFit Games. The multi-day event, held in Madison's Alliant Energy Center, will showcase incredible athletes from all over the world and draws in hundreds of thousands of spectators. Through this event, WodBottom will not only display their high-quality products, but will also bring their mission of domestic abuse education, advocacy, and support to a massive audience.

Being chosen as a vendor for the 2022 CrossFit Games is an incredible honor and opportunity. Seven years ago, Than and Emily never dreamed they would be featured at one of the most popular athletic events in the world.

Being in the spotlight doesn't just mean more sales for WodBottom. It means something much bigger: helping more abuse survivors find the support they need to lead healthy, happy lives. It's a turning point for a local small business with a big impact.

