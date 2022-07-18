Axxess Welcomes Former PwC Veteran Tom Codd as Company's First-Ever Chief People Officer

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, has named former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partner Tom Codd the company's first-ever Chief People Officer to help manage its growth around the world.
"It's rare to have the opportunity to hire someone with Tom's leadership ability and breadth of experience across so many areas of business," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide of Codd, who spent 39 years at PwC before retiring in 2021. "As we grow our interests around the world, Tom will play a critical role in helping manage our most valuable asset – our people."
Olajide and Codd became acquainted through the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce (DRC), working as members of the DRC's Executive Committee. Both Olajide and Codd also served one-year terms as DRC Chairman.
"While working at PwC and the Dallas Regional Chamber, I was impressed with the Axxess success story and John's natural leadership abilities," Codd said. "Like John, I have always emphasized the value of creating a cooperative, collaborative work environment that helps everyone succeed, and I'm looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to ensure we have the best people possible as the company continues to grow."
Codd was a business and financial executive at PwC, serving multinational and private equity clients in the manufacturing, chemicals, engineering & construction and technology industries. He held many business leadership roles at PwC, including Managing Partner of North Texas, Vice Chairman and U.S. Human Capital Leader and U.S. Fit for Growth Managing Partner.
He was a two-term elected member of PwC's U.S. Board of Partners and chaired the Governance and Accounting & Auditing Practices Committees. Codd is a CPA and financial expert, with human capital and governance expertise. Other leadership competencies include business strategy and operations, M&A, inclusion, equity and diversity, international and risk management.
Codd currently serves as Board Chairman and Executive Committee Chair of Catholic Charities Dallas; Audit Committee Chair of The Ireland Funds of America and The Cooper Institute. Codd also serves on the Executive Board for Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business and the Dean's Advisory Council for Purdue University's Krannert School of Business.
Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."
Contact: Dennis Petroskey
(202) 215-6767
dpetroskey@axxess.com
SOURCE Axxess
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
