Whetstone Power and Rosemawr Announce Acquisition of 30 MW operating solar facility in Colorado

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whetstone Power and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure arm of Rosemawr Management, recently announced the acquisition of a 30 MW-ac operating solar power generation facility located in Alamosa, Colorado.
The output of the facility is currently fully contracted to Public Service Company of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy. Whetstone Power Operations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Whetstone, will be providing operations and maintenance and asset management services for the facility. Longer term, Whetstone and Rosemawr intend to refurbish the facility by replacing the existing high concentrating systems with a standard photovoltaic system that may also include an energy storage system. As part of the modifications to the facility, much of the existing infrastructure would remain in place.
"We believe this is a great asset, and alongside Rosemawr, we are proud to continue to serve the City and County of Alamosa, the San Luis Valley and the State of Colorado for years to come with clean renewable energy," said Whetstone, founding partner, Collin Franceschi.
"Rosemawr is committed to renewable energy, and we are excited about the potential of this facility as well as our continued partnership with Whetstone", said Josh Herlands, Managing Partner, Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management.
FTI Capital Advisors served as sell side advisor to the project.
Whetstone Power's goal is to shape and facilitate the energy transition one project at a time through project development, asset management and advisory services. Whetstone thrives on solving complex problems by leveraging the unique experience of its leadership, which includes leading roles with major utilities, independent power producers and other platforms in sustainable infrastructure finance. This expertise includes energy management, project development, brownfield redevelopment, project financing and tax equity for both distributed and utility scale renewable and conventional energy assets. For more information, visit www.whetstonepower.com and for inquiries please contact collin@whetstonepower.com.
Rosemawr is an established investment firm focused on the sustainable infrastructure, municipal, not-for-profit, and charter school sectors. Rosemawr was founded in 2008 and currently has approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management. The firm's solar project portfolio currently includes investments in over 90 sustainable infrastructure energy projects located across 14 states, plus numerous investments across property assessed clean energy (PACE), wind energy, and other technologies. For more information, visit www.rosemawr.com and for inquiries please contact sustainable@rosemawr.com.
SOURCE Rosemawr Management LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.